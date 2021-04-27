No Comments

Ford Offering On-Site Vaccinations in Three States

Ford employee Karsten Colbert receives the Moderna vaccine at Flat Rock Assembly Plant

Photo: Ford

In an effort to ensure the safety of workers and their families, Ford Motor Company and United Auto Workers are offering on-site COVID-19 vaccinations in three key sites. Employees from Southeast Michigan as well as Kansas City, Missouri, and Lima, Ohio, can now schedule their shots at work.

COVID-19 vaccines available in Michigan, Ohio, Kansas City

Ford and the UAW are partnering with Rite Aid to provide the Moderna vaccine at four facilities in Michigan. Appointments are available at clinics set up at Flat Rock Assembly, the Ernest Lofton Fitness Center at Rouge, the Van Dyke Transmission Plant, and the Rawsonville Components Plant.

In Ohio, Ford and UAW have linked up with the Lima Memorial Health System to provide the Pfizer vaccine for employees in Lima. The Pfizer vaccine is also available to employees at Kansas City Assembly with the help of the Liberty Memorial Health System.

Ford says that it will continue running vaccination clinics through June. Ford and UAW plan to add additional sites in the coming weeks.

“COVID-19 vaccines are a major tool to help reduce the risk of infection, so we want to ensure our employees have access to vaccines,” said Dr. Francesca Litow, Ford corporate medical director. “We are grateful to partner with various health providers across the country to protect the health and safety of our workforce and finish strong together.”

Ford continues strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols at worksites around the country. Employees who work on-site must take a daily health survey and temperature screenings before starting work and wear masks on the job.

In April, Ford launched its #VaxWithFacts PSA, which encourages people to get their information from reputable sources to prevent falling victim to misinformation and disinformation.

