Ford Pro Commercial Vehicle Services Business Announced

Ford Pro includes vehicles, service, and financing for commercial customers

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company is keeping its eye on the prize when it comes to being America’s go-to commercial vehicle brand. The automaker recently announced the launch of Ford Pro, a component of the Ford+ plan that aims to help businesses stay on the move and cut costs.

“Ford Pro will redefine the market for commercial vehicles and services, where Ford is already the leader around the world,” said Ford CEO Jim Farley. “We’re creating a one-stop shop to help those customers increase uptime and productivity while reducing complexity and the total cost of ownership.”

Ford Pro encompasses vehicles, software, digital services

A breakdown of everything Ford Pro offers

Photo: Ford

To ensure that Ford Pro serves as an all-in-one solution for businesses of all sizes, Ford has ostensibly divided the new business into several sectors. Key, of course, is Ford Pro Vehicles, which oversees products including the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning Pro and E-Transit as well as the current commercial vehicle lineup.

Ford Pro Charging will take care of those EVs’ charging needs, whether it’s accessible public stations, charging hardware for depots, or home charging stations. The Ford Pro Intelligence unit will cover digital services for fleet maintenance, helping optimize uptime. And Ford Pro FinSimple will bundle together vehicle, service, and charging for simple financing.

Additionally, Ford Pro Services Elite will add 120 large-bay service centers across the country to improve fleet maintenance for businesses. Ford Pro Services Elite also aims to deploy 1,200 mobile service vehicles by 2025 to help businesses press on despite unexpected breakdowns.

Other elements of Ford Pro have already launched in Europe, including Ford Fleet Management and the FordLiive connected uptime system. Ford Pro will be led by CEO Ted Cannis, who had previously headed up Ford’ Team Edison.

