No Comments

Ford Selling Protective Shields for Vans in Europe

Ford now sells protective shields for vans in Europe

Photo: Ford

Ford has launched a timely new accessory for its Transit and Tourneo vans across Europe. The automaker’s top-selling commercial vehicles can now be equipped with protective shields that help businesses stick to social distancing guidelines.

New from Ford: The 2021 Ford Bronco is here at long last — reserve yours today

The shields, which are official Ford Accessories now available through the Ford Online Shop in certain markets, have been tested to ensure effectiveness. Made of transparent polyvinyl chloride plastic and featuring straps and suction cups, Ford’s protective shields are easy to install, remove, and clean.

“Commercial vehicle operators have faced unprecedented challenges in 2020 and are adapting to new norms as they continue to provide their vital services to our communities and economy,” said Ford Motor Company of Europe Director of Commercial Vehicle Aftersales Owen Gregory.

“Our new protection shields provide additional support to our customers as they continue to operate in challenging circumstances, offering drivers and passengers additional peace of mind as they work and travel,” Gregory added.

Ford protection shields create space

Protective shields are best supplemented by wearing a mask

Photo: Ford

Seriously, fellas. Wear the masks, please

Photo: Ford

Ford’s protective shields cab separate rows

Photo: Ford

Putting up a protective shield in a Ford Transit or Tourneo is easy enough. You simply attach the suction cups to the windshield and use pre-existing fittings in the van’s cabin. Depending on the vehicle and purpose, the shield can separate the driver and front-row passenger, separate second-row passengers, separate the front row from the second row, and separate all passengers in the vehicle.

Because the PVC plastic is clear, it allows the driver to see through to the passenger-side mirror and communicate with passengers when used in the front row. The material is also lightweight, which reduces the risk that it would cause an injury in the event of an accident.

Ford is Europe’s No. 1 commercial vehicle manufacturer, a status well-earned with timely innovations like its new protection shields.

Side by Side: How the 2020 Ford F-150 and Chevy Silverado 1500 stack up