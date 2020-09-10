No Comments

Ford Proud to Honor Merch Sales Benefit Vets

Ford launches its new Proud to Serve merchandise line

Photo: Ford

If you’re looking to add some sweet olive drab and camo gear to your wardrobe, Ford’s got you all hooked up. Ford launched a new Proud to Honor merchandise line this month, and the profits are going to support military organizations.

More Great Gifts from Ford: Top treats to get your dad for any occasion

Proceeds from Ford’s Proud to Honor merchandise will be split among two important causes: Disabled American Veterans and Blue Star Families. Each organization will receive a minimum donation of $10,000.

Proceeds benefit DAV, Blue Star Families

Ford has been a partner of the former for nearly 100 years, helping facilitate access to healthcare and benefits for disabled vets. Last year alone, veterans got $21 billion in earned benefits and more than 615,000 rides to medical appointments thanks to the .

“Ford has been a valuable friend and partner to DAV for nearly a century, since Henry Ford provided 50 Model T Ford vehicles to help disabled World War I veterans attend the organization’s second national convention in 1922,” said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. “We are humbled and grateful to be a part of the Proud to Honor initiative aimed at improving the lives of veterans and their families.”

Blue Star Families supports military families by creating a supportive community that helps one another in tough times. Since 2009, Blue Star Families has grown to 11 national chapters and helped families access more than $83 million in benefits.

The Proud to Honor merchandise line currently features 10 items, including graphic tees, a women’s tank, a rattle blanket, and a tumbler. All purchases funnel through Ford Merchandise, which means you can also check out with general Ford goodies and get free shipping if you pony up $75 or more.

Donating proceeds from its Proud to Honor merch is just the latest effort in the initiative of the same name. Earlier this year, Proud to Honor teamed with retired army colonel Vanessa Benson to donate 200,000 face shields to U.S. military bases in order to protect soldiers around the globe.

Speaking of Pony: Meet the all-new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E