New Ford Puma Earns 5-Star Safety Rating from Euro NCAP

Ford Puma Titanium X

Photo: Ford Motor Company

The new Ford Puma is a unique-looking addition to the Blue Oval’s crossover and SUV lineup, but it has at least one thing in common with stalwarts like the Explorer Plug-In Hybrid and Kuga: safety. The new Puma is the latest Ford vehicle to earn the 5-star safety rating from the Euro NCAP, bringing the total number to five for 2019.

“Whether helping prevent accidents, protecting families during accidents, or even applying the brakes to prevent secondary accidents, safety was front-of-mind for the entire Puma development team,” said Ford of Europe Executive Director of Engineering Joerg Beyer.

The Ford Puma earned high scores for adult and child occupant protection, garnering a perfect score in the side barrier test and side pole tests as well as lateral impact testing child restraint system installation. Euro NCAP also lauded the Puma for its crash-mitigation and prevention technology, offered in the form of Pre-Collision Assist with Active Braking, Intelligent Speed Limiter, and Lane-Keeping System.

Per the Euro NCAP’s report: “The standard-fit autonomous emergency braking system performed well in tests of its functionality at the low speeds at which many whiplash injuries occur, with collisions avoided or mitigated in all test scenarios.”

Overall, the Puma earned a 94 percent for adult occupant protection, 84 percent for child occupant protection, 77 percent for pedestrian protection, and 74 percent for driver-assistive technologies.

With 2019 drawing to a close, five Ford vehicles have earned the highest honors possible from the Euro NCAP: the Puma, Kuga, Explorer Plug-In Hybrid, Mondeo, and Focus. Prior to this year, the last Ford to earn the 5-star safety rating was the Fiesta in 2017.

