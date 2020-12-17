No Comments

Ford Puma Wins Scottish Car of the Year 2020

ASMW President Jack McKeown with the award-winning Ford Puma

Photo: Ford

When it comes to the competition in the Scottish Car of the Year 2020 awards, the brand-new Ford Puma quite simply kilt ‘em.

Ford Keeps Killing It: The new Bronco lineup looks to win some awards when it arrives next year

The new Puma made haggis of 14 competitors on its way to the top title for vehicles in Scotland. The Association of Scottish Motoring Writers gave Ford’s ferocious feline the nod over the Honda Jazz and Land Rover Defender, which tied for second in the standings. But according to ASMW President Jack McKeown, the race wasn’t particularly close.

“Some years the vote is razor thin but 2020 saw a clear winner. Our members voted overwhelmingly for the Puma as Scottish Car of the Year,” McKeown said. McKeown said that ASMW gave the Puma a landslide victory because it’s just a lot of fun to drive, adding that its bold looks and spacious interior were key factors in its big win.

New Ford Puma racks up purrs of praise

*aggressive cat noises*

Photo: Ford

Scottish drivers have taken to the Ford Puma quite warmly thus far. According to Ford Motor Company of Britain and Ireland Managing Director Lisa Brankin, the Puma is already one of the 10 bestselling cars in Scotland despite only being in its first year of sales.

The Ford Puma is one of the more unique new vehicles to come out of Ford Europe, and it’s reflective of the automaker’s push for electrification without compromise. Not only is the Puma available with mild-hybrid engine options, but Ford is now rolling out a performance-oriented Puma ST to broaden its appeal.

So far, so good for the Puma and Puma ST when it comes to mass appeal. Earlier this month, TopGear.com named the Puma ST its Crossover of the Year, saying that Ford “absolutely nailed the Puma’s second coming.”

Now with the title of Scottish Car of the Year 2020 under its belt (a belt no doubt fastened to a kilt at the moment), the Puma is poised to pounce on even more awards in 2021.

Get Ready for a New Year: Reserve your 2021 Bronco today ahead of its summer 2021 rollout