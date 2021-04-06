No Comments

Puma ST Spotted Prowling Near Ford HQ

This, but it’s America in the background

Photo: Ford

Will the high-powered Puma ST purr in the United States after all? Well, don’t go getting your hopes up quite yet, but the fact that one of these kitties was seen slinking around Ford Motor Company World Headquarters like it was looking for a ball of yarn certainly gets some whiskers in a twist. Cat puns.

Eagle-eyed photogs with Ford Authority spotted a Puma ST leaving an R&D center in Dearborn known for performance vehicle development. Hard to miss in Mean Green, the Puma ST hit the streets for a bit of cruising. A precursor of things to come? More cats on the horizon?

Again, not so fast. Ford doesn’t seem all too eager to bring the Puma or Puma ST to North America for one reason or another. Last May, Ford Authority reported that sources familiar with Ford’s Fordiness said there were no plans to bring the Puma across the Atlantic any time soon.

But, gee, wouldn’t the cooler-looking Ford Puma just be a keen replacement for the long-in-tooth EcoSport? Ford’s compact hasn’t seen any significant updates since launching stateside for 2018, and it seems that it’s increasingly losing ground in the style game to alternatives like the Chevy Trailblazer and Hyundai Kona. Not only would the Puma offer up a bit more flash than the current-gen EcoSport, but the Puma ST would help give it an edge with performance enthusiasts.

Farley a fan of Ford’s foreign feline

If we ever do see the Puma ST in the United States, it’ll likely be because it’s got an admirer in a high place. Specifically, Ford CEO Jim Farley. Farley in February retweeted a video of the hard-charging Puma ST zipping through some corners and expressed his interest in seeing it in North America and elsewhere.

Dude, you don’t have to wish for stuff like this. You made $11.8 million during a pandemic and you run the company. You can just do things like that. So maybe just do it?

