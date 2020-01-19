No Comments

Ford Puma Wins What Car? Car of the Year 2020

The all-new Ford Puma has won the What Car? Car of the Year Award 2020

Photo: Ford Motor Company

UK auto magazine and website What Car? has determined that the all-new Ford Puma, the sporty small SUV revealed last year, is its choice for 2020 Car of the Year. Also topping the small SUV category, the Puma won out over the Skoda Scala, Range Rover Evoque, and Tesla Model 3.

The Puma’s victory marks the first time in more than a decade that Ford has taken home the What Car? Car of the Year award. The last Ford to snag the top prize was the Ford Fiesta, which won in 2009. With the Puma winning for 2020, Ford has now won six Car of the Year awards from What Car? over the awards’ 43-year history.

Watch: Ford Puma Named What Car? Car of the Year 2020

“As a small SUV, the Ford Puma competes in one of the fastest-growing sectors of the car market. And crucially, it excels in all the areas that are important to buyers, according to our research,” said What Car? editor Steve Huntingford. “Thanks to its sharp handling, gutsy engine, and clever mild hybrid technology, the Puma offers a mix and fun and frugality not previously seen. Plus, it’s very well priced and equipped, and as practical as it is stylish. In short, it’s truly outstanding.”

More Wins for Ford

Though it won the biggest prize of the ceremony, the Ford Puma was far from the only offering from the Blue Oval to take home hardware. The Ford Galaxy was named the best MPV over 30,000 pounds sterling, the Ford Fiesta ST was named best hot hatch under 24,000 pounds — the fifth time it has taken home that prize over the years — and the Ford Ranger secured best pickup between 28,000-35,000 pounds.

