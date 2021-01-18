No Comments

Ford Puma Wins 2021 What Car? Car of the Year

Ho hum, another big win for the Ford Puma

Photo: Ford

Hey, check it out, the Puma won another award. A month removed from winning Scottish Car of the Year and Top Gear’s Crossover of the Year, the undeniable Ford Puma scratches out another win by picking up Car of the Year in the 2021 What Car? Awards.

An Award-Winner in the Making: 2021 Ford Bronco coming this summer, build your now

If that news sounds familiar, there’s good reason. The Puma also won the What Car? Car of the Year award in 2020. There might just be enough evidence here to suggest that the Puma’s pretty great, huh?

“Nothing ticks all the boxes quite like the Puma” said What Car? editor Steve Huntingford. “Compact yet practical, sporty yet efficient, stylish yet affordable … it’s rare that a car can genuinely combine all these virtues, but the Ford Puma does.”

New Puma ST named 2021 What Car? Sports SUV of the Year

Photo: Ford

The Puma also took home What Car? Small SUV of the Year, and the powerful Ford Puma ST earned What Car? Sports SUV of the Year. Talk about cleaning up.

Ford’s been cleaning up with its ferocious feline when it comes to sales, too. The Puma ranked among the top 10 vehicles sold in the United Kingdom in 2020, with deliveries totaling more than 26,300 vehicles in its first full year of sales.

More awards for Ranger, Fiesta, Kuga Hybrid

Ford Ranger Wildtrak wins 2021 What Car? Pickup of the Year

Photo: Ford

The Puma was not alone with its 2021 What Car? Awards haul. Another Ford heavy hitter, the Ranger, won Pickup of the Year. Huntingford praised the Ranger as the top choice in the field for its ability to deliver “maximum convenience.”

“It’s got all the functionality and hard-working nature that defines a great pickup, but it’s finished for real comfort and ease of use,” Huntingford said. “Our winner is a pickup to enjoy in life, as well as work.”

Several more Ford vehicles picked up 2021 What Car? Best Buy awards, including the Fiesta (Best Small Car), Focus (Best Family Car to Drive), Kuga Hybrid (Best Plug-In Hybrid for Long Distances), Galaxy (Best MPV for Big Families), and Fiesta ST (Best Hot Hatch for Value).

New Ranger Coming Soon: 2021 model adds Tremor Off-Road Package option