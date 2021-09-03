No Comments

The Ford Ranger is the Cheapest Pickup of 2021

The Ford Ranger is KBB.com's Cheapest Pickup of 2021

Photo: Ford

If you’re looking at scooping a new truck in 2021, you won’t find a more affordable option than the Ranger. The new Ford Ranger earned the No. 1 spot on Kelley Blue Book’s list of the Cheapest Pickup Trucks of 2021, though it’s already lined up to be supplanted next year by … another Ford. All in the family, right?

2021 Ford Ranger beats Tacoma, Colorado

KBB.com’s list of the Cheapest Pickup Trucks of 2021 doesn’t merely account for starting prices. According to Allyson Harwood, “The lowest-priced pickup trucks aren’t always the cheapest. If you take key factors like depreciation, maintenance, and fuel costs into account over a full 5-year ownership cycle, sometimes a truck with a higher price tag can be more affordable in the long run.”

But in this case, the 2021 Ford Ranger also just so happens to have the lowest price. The Ranger is the most affordable truck by a comfortable margin, undercutting every other pickup on the list. It also just so happens that KBB.com ranks the Ranger as the most affordable over the first five years of ownership as well, giving it the edge over the 2021 Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado.

Behind the Ranger, Tacoma, and Colorado, KBB.com’s list of Cheapest Pickup Trucks of 2021 also includes the Nissan Frontier, GMC Canyon, Jeep Gladiator, Honda Ridgeline, Ford F-150, Toyota Tundra, and Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

With the 2022 model year creeping in, the Ranger does stand threatened to lose its standing as cheapest pickup, though it’d most likely be to another Ford. The 2022 Ford Maverick will hit the market this fall not just as the only sub-$20,000 MSRP truck on the market — undercutting the Ranger by a good $5,000 and change — but also as the only truck with a standard hybrid engine. Hold the crown, Ranger.