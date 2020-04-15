No Comments

Ranger Raptor Pegged as Best Truck for the Apocalypse

The Ford Ranger Raptor is named best truck for the apocalypse by a writer for The Sun

Photo: Ford

Being that we’re smack dab in the midst of a very real and very serious global pandemic, it’s easy for folks’ minds to drift to fictional zombie apocalypses and end-time scenarios. One such person is Rob Gill, a writer for the The Sun’s Motors section, whose penchant for imagination leads to the proclamation that the Ford Ranger Raptor is “the perfect bug-out vehicle for the end of days.”

Gill’s logic for dubbing the Ranger Raptor the best truck for the apocalypse essentially boils down to its off-road capability, which he calls “truly epic.” He pits the Ranger Raptor in a head-to-head against the Isuzu D-Max XTR, which he says “bounces like Tigger and has too much road-roar” when driven on asphalt, boding quite poorly for its off-road prospects.

If the Tigger line didn’t tip you off, he’s is a bit off on his metaphors in his article — he likens the black cladding on the face of the XTR to Jason Voorhees’ hockey mask (which is always white, some sickly shade of yellow, or, in the case of Jason X, shiny chrome) and says that the Isuzu is thus the choice “if you’re a huge fan of the Friday The 13th film series.” (There’s also the matter of this being published in The Sun, but I digress.) But kudos in any case for trying to keep it in-theme by naming another horror property.

What would Max Brooks say?

As far as whether off-road performance is actually a key component of an apocalypse survival vehicle, one need only turn to Max Brooks’ The Zombie Survival Guide: Complete Protection from the Living Dead. According to Brooks’ assessment of vehicles and their suitability in a world overrun by the living dead, trucks “could be considered the worst choice in transportation” because they aren’t capable off-road, aren’t great on gas, and too bulky.

But much has changed since Brooks first published his tome some 16 years ago. The new Ford Ranger Raptor basically renders most of his concerns moot: It’s more compact than a truck like the F-150, it returns the equivalent of 26 mpg, and, according to Gill, “it can do more than 100 mph on gravel and survive big jumps with little difficulty.” Also, it’s got breadcrumbs navigation, so it’s pretty easy to get back to civilization.

Gill’s logic for naming the Ranger Raptor the best truck for the apocalypse is pretty tight given how it beats back the drawbacks laid out by one of the foremost experts on zombie apocalypse survival. You’ll be out of luck if you’re looking for one in the United States, but hey, let’s also maybe hope we don’t need to worry about things arriving at that sort of point before the Ranger Raptor arrives stateside sometime down the line.

