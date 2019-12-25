No Comments

Ford Ranger Raptor, Focus ST Report for Duty in UK

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Police in the United Kingdom will have a powerful new ally on duty: the Ford Ranger Raptor. Ford revealed that coppers in South Wales are trialing the new Ranger Raptor as a means to stay on top of crimes in areas where the road can get rough.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Ford Focus ST Wagon is also being trialed for service as a LEO vehicle, which will give police the ability to hit speeds of 155 mph with ease. Both the Focus ST Wagon and Ranger Raptor service vehicles get sweet yellow and blue Battenburg markings, which is a refreshing change of pace from the muted black-and-white look of Ford’s American Police Interceptor Utility and Police Interceptor.

Fast Fords: 2020 Ford Mustang offered in several vibrant new colors, including Twister Orange and Need for Green

Photos: Ford Ranger Raptor Police Truck and Ford Focus ST Police Hatch

The Ford Ranger is also getting in on the service game with 20 Ranger 4×4 trucks joining RNLI. The charity organization will use the trucks for its efforts to provide search and rescue on the coasts of the UK and Ireland. Ford has delivered 210 new vehicles in RNLI in 2019, including 80 Focus cars and 80 vans from the Transit family. An additional 150 vehicles will be donated in 2020 and in 2021, which will bring the total number of RNLI Ranger trucks to 100.

“We’re extremely happy with our new fleet of Ford vehicles that are so well-suited to carrying out our life-saving work,” said RNLI senior procurement manager Nick Saunders. “We warmly welcome the new Ford Ranger to join our beach patrols and look forward to further collaboration ahead.”

New from Ford: 2020 Ford Explorer ramps up the performance with first-ever ST trim

Photos: Ford Ranger and RNLI