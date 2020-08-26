No Comments

Ford Ranger is South Africa’s Best-Selling Used Car

The Ford Ranger is the best-selling use vehicle in South Africa

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company dominated in a new list of South Africa’s most popular used cars. It was revealed in AutoTrader’s Car Industry Report that the Ford Ranger was the best-selling pre-owned vehicle in South Africa between July 2019 and June 2020, accounting for about 4.7 percent of all used sales in the country.

More Awards for Ford: Named America’s top brand in 2020 Brand Intimacy Study

The Ford Ranger was joined in the top 10 by the EcoSport and Fiesta, with the former standing as the lone representative for the compact SUV segment.

“The used car market accounts for approximately two-thirds of all vehicles sold in South Africa, making it an exceptionally important retail segment for customers and dealers alike,” said Eben Swart, manager of Ford Approved, the automaker’s used vehicle division in South Africa.

According to AutoTrader CEO George Mienie, the most popular iteration of the Ranger is the 2.2TDCi Double Cab Hi-Rider XL and double cabs nicely make up for nearly 69 percent of sales. Mienie also notes that the province of Gauteng accounts for more than 55 percent of all used Ranger sales in the country.

Ranger shows confidence in Ford in time of COVID-19

Eben says that the Ranger topping the 2020 AutoTrader Car Industry Report as the best-selling car in South Africa bodes well as the company works against the impact of coronavirus. The same can be said for used vehicle sales overall, which were surprisingly up year-over-year in June despite the pandemic.

He attributes the success of the Ranger to factors like Ford’s Vehicle Loaner Program, which offers customers a complimentary Ranger loaner when their vehicle is getting work done, as well as the overall commitment to quality from the team at the Silverton Assembly Plant.

The Ranger is no stranger to awards, having earned a spot on CAR’s Top 12 Best Buys list earlier this year for the ninth time in a row.

Ford is poised to keep the Ranger atop the sales charts and its segment. It’s rumored that the next-generation Ranger will be future-proofed with the addition of a new plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The Adventure-Ready Ranger: New FX2 Package makes Ranger 4×2 more off-road-capable