[Photos] The Ford Ranger Thunder Sure Looks Cool

Every so often, Ford rolls something out in another country that makes you just stop and go, boy, I wish they’d bring that here. Like the EcoSport Storm, the Focus ST Wagon, and the Ranger Raptor — though we’re still holding out hope for that last one getting here someday. I’m gonna go ahead and add the new Ford Ranger Thunder to that list because, folks, just look at this thing.

The Ford Ranger Thunder is a Europe-exclusive limited edition that’ll see just 4,500 examples made. It’s pretty much the standard Euro-spec Ranger Wildtrak, but it’s got a whole bunch of cool attitude about it with its Sea Grey exterior and red accents. With the Ranger likely getting a revamp here in America soon, there’s no real reason Ford shouldn’t take this idea and bring a version of it stateside.

What you get with the Ford Ranger Thunder

Most notable about this sweet-looking truck is its use of red accents, which accentuates a lot of its finer details. You’ve got red-ringed Thunder badges on the front doors and tailgate, red accents on the grille, and a red sports hoop. If this truck was a character in Shaun of the Dead, someone would look at it and tell it that it’s got red on it. Then they’d probably hop in and mow down some zombies.

Also offered on the Ford Ranger Thunder is a cool Sea Grey exterior, unique 18-inch black alloy wheels, and Ebony Black accents all around the outside. Inside, you find stylish Ebony leather seats with red Thunder embroidery and contrast stitching and red-illuminated sill plates.

Under the hood, the Ford Ranger Thunder gets the popular, powerful 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel. It also gets four-wheel drive, because of course you want four-wheel drive on this thing.

Ford’s already put the Ranger Thunder up for grabs and deliveries are expected to start later this summer. With any luck, we’ll be seeing something similar over here sometime soon. Please. Like, come on.

