Ford Has Robot Dogs Now, Cool, Cool, Cool

Ford is using robot dogs to scan its Van Dyke Transmission Plant

Photo: Ford

Anybody have the merciful start of the robot apocalypse on their 2020 bingo card? Ford started using a pair of four-legged robot dogs at its Van Dyke Transmission Plant this month, which seems like a very bad idea in perhaps the most cursed year on record. Doesn’t even matter a little bit that these robopups have cute names like Fluffy and Spot. Cute names will be salt on the wound when the end comes.

The automaker is leasing the two quadruped robots from Boston Dynamics, the company determined to hasten the downfall of mankind. The dogs are being used to run scans to help with plant retooling, and they’re especially adept at getting into hard-to-reach places (like a human sternum, I’m quite sure).

Ford says that these robot dogs help will save a ton of time and money — the scanning process costs around $300,000 and takes two weeks when done by people, but Fluffy and Spot can do the work in half the time for a fraction of the cost. Sure, Ford. Save some time and money today, pay in blood tomorrow.

Pictured: almost certainly a human femur plucked clean from a fresh victim

Photo: Ford

Paula Wiebelhaus, Fluffy’s handler, uses a video-game-like interface to control the robot dog and see what it sees. He has three “operational gaits”: walk, amble, and a special speed for stairs. One can only assume that the fourth speed — bloodlust — isn’t included because it isn’t for operational purposes, strictly speaking.

When Fluffy isn’t being controlled, he rides on an Autonomous Mobile Robot called Scouter, who helps him in the task of scanning the plant. Great, so they work together, too. It’s only a matter of time before Fluffy, Spot, and Scouter meet Robutt and the Digit delivery robot and start plotting their next moves.

Watch: Fluffy the Robot Dog in action

“Fluffy is an amazing manufacturing tool,” said Weibelhaus. “Yes, it’s interesting and new, but Fluffy should really be valued for his work and tenacity. He can do so much more than dance and roll over. We want to push him to the limits in the manufacturing plant and see what value he has for the company.”

Please, please, don’t push the robot to its limits. What happens when you find its breaking point? What then?

Fluffy the Robot Dog says I AM COMING FOR YOU, HUMAN

Photo: Ford

As if to quell your fears, Ford notes that the robots “are bright yellow and easily recognizable.” Yes, because when you’re an invulnerable robot dog whose artificial intelligence has gone rogue, stealth is something you neither worry nor care about. You’re motivated by one goal, and one goal only. And, trust me, it’s not scanning the Van Dyke Transmission Plant.

But that’s something to worry about tomorrow! Today, Fluffy and Spot are demonstrating how Ford is using robotics to shape the future of the automotive industry. And that’s great. It’s great and I’m definitely not being coerced by a robot to say how great it is by no means should you send help or tell my family I lov

