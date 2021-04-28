No Comments

Ford Thirty Under 30 Returns for 2021

Ford’s Thirty Under 30 program returns for 2021 with a new class of up-and-comers

Photo: Ford

After taking a year off in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Ford Thirty Under 30 program returns with the class of 2021. This year’s class of 30 up-and-coming Ford superstars from the United States and Canada will focus on the goal of economic empowerment by working with six nonprofits.

New from Ford: The all-new 2021 F-150 is smarter and tougher than ever

This year, the 30 fellows are split into teams of five and paired up with one of the half-dozen worthy organizations. Nonprofits working with Ford for the 2021 Thirty Under 30 program are Accounting Aid Society, Eastern Market, Focus HOPE, SERMetro Detroit, Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency, and Habitat for Humanity Windsor/Essex County.

In the case of the latter, employees representing various departments within Ford Motor Company of Canada will work with reps from Habitat for Humanity Windsor/Essex County to learn more about what they do. These employees will in turn provide insights into how the organization can reach younger volunteers and donors to expand the reach of its mission.

The program lasts for a year and introduces the 30 fellows to design thinking. Design thinking aims to equip the young talent with a set of tools that can be used to approach unique problems — all while bettering their communities in the process. To ensure everyone’s health and safety, Thirty Under 30 2021 is entirely virtual.

“Being a part of this program will provide me the opportunity to learn how to get comfortable with being uncomfortable,” said Serena Myles, dealer sales manager, Marketing, Sales, and Service, Ford of Canada. “By leaning into this discomfort, I hope to learn how to effectively leverage design thinking, all while helping others and connecting with amazing people. It truly is an all-around win for everyone involved.”

2021 marks the fifth cohort in the Thirty Under 30 program. Since kicking off in 2016, the program has addressed issues including Basic Needs; Food Insecurity; Housing, Homelessness, and Shelter; and Community and Neighborhood Development.

Coming This Summer: The return of the Ford Bronco is upon us at last