Ford Tried Everything to Get the First Mustang Back From Its Owner, Until One Offer Was Too Good to Pass Up

The story began in April 1964 when Ford launched its Mustang, a car that would go on to become a cultural and automotive icon. At the time, the car was only available for a select group of customers ahead of its official launch.

Captain Stanley Tucker, who stumbled upon the car at a dealership in Newfoundland, Canada, didn’t hesitate to purchase the Mustang, paying over $4,000 for it. Unbeknownst to him, he had just bought the very first Mustang ever sold to the public, a historic vehicle that would later become one of the most valuable cars in Ford’s history. Despite multiple attempts from Ford to reclaim the legendary vehicle, Tucker refused to let go until the company made him an offer too good to refuse.

Ford’s Initial Mistake

When Stanley Tucker bought his Mustang, neither he nor the dealership realized the significance of the vehicle he was purchasing. The car, identified by its serial number 5F08F100001, was the very first Mustang ever produced for sale, a detail that Ford only discovered after the sale was completed. The timing couldn’t have been worse for the automaker. The car wasn’t supposed to be released yet, and Ford quickly recognized the value of having sold the first Mustang to an unsuspecting customer.

Once Ford learned that Tucker had purchased the car, the company quickly reached out with multiple offers to buy it back. However, Tucker, who had grown attached to the car, wasn’t interested in selling.

According to reports, as the Mustang continued to gain popularity, Ford became increasingly eager to reclaim the first model, knowing its place in history. Despite their best efforts, Tucker refused to part with the car, even after the vehicle surpassed 10,000 miles. At this point, the Mustang was already considered a legendary symbol of American automotive culture.

Ford’s Offer That Couldn’t Be Refused

As the years went by, Ford persisted with its attempts to buy back the first Mustang. By 1966, after the production of nearly one million Mustangs, the company made one final, extraordinary offer to Tucker. This time, it wasn’t just about money, it was an offer designed to appeal to Tucker’s love for the Mustang. Ford promised him a brand-new 1966 Mustang, fully equipped with every available option. But this wasn’t just any Mustang. This vehicle would be the millionth Mustang ever produced, making it a highly symbolic car in Ford’s history.

© Ford

According to Auto Journal, Tucker finally agreed to the deal. In exchange for the original Mustang, he received the millionth Mustang, a special model that symbolized the success of the Mustang line. Ford then took possession of the first Mustang, restoring it and placing it on display at the Henry Ford Museum, where it can still be seen today. For Tucker, however, the story didn’t end there. He continued to drive his new 1966 Mustang for many years, forever remaining a part of the Mustang legacy.