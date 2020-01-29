No Comments

Ford Props Up Valencia Manufacturing with $46M Investment

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Ford’s manufacturing plant in Valencia, Spain, is getting a jolt with a US$46.6 million (42 million euros) investment that will help production of the new S-MAX Hybrid and Galaxy Hybrid and the creation of a new battery assembly facility.

“With electrification fast becoming the mainstream, we are increasing our investment in Valencia to provide even more electrified models and powertrain options for our customers,” said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe. “By making it easier than ever to transition into an electrified vehicle, we expect the majority of our passenger vehicle sales to be electrified by the end of 2022.”

Approximately US$26.6 million (24 million euros) is going toward the establishment of a plant for assembling lithium-ion batteries. The facility features two assembly lines, enabling higher production volumes for the batteries found in the Kuga Plug-In Hybrid, Kuga Hybrid, S-MAX Hybrid, and Galaxy Hybrid.

Another US$8.9 million (8 million euros) supports the production of the S-MAX Hybrid and Galaxy Hybrid by retooling and upgrading the assembly lines at Valencia. The final US$11.1 million (10 million euros) is being devoted to production of the Kuga Hybrid.

Since 2011, Ford has invested US$3.3 billion (3 billion euros) into its Valencia plant. US$832 million (750 million euros) of that has gone toward the Kuga, which now promises more options for electrification than any other vehicle with plug-in hybrid, hybrid, and 48-volt mild-hybrid variants.

Ford expects to launch 14 new electrified vehicles by the end of 2020, including the Mustang Mach-E. The new S-MAX Hybrid and Galaxy Hybrid will arrive in early 2021.

