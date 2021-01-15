No Comments

Ford and Starbucks Launched a Pop-Up in China

The Mustang was a star attraction at the Ford x Starbucks pop-up

Photo: Ford

Ford Motor Company is just trying to get its hands into everything these days, from mobility solutions to *checks notes* soundproofed dog kennels and ugly Christmas sweaters. And they ain’t stopping there. Ford’s apparently looking to work on its grounds game, teaming up with Starbucks on a pop-up complete with piping hot cups of coffee. Get it? Grounds game.

Speaking of Hot: New Ford F-150’s PowerBoost hybrid brings the heat with power, efficiency

The pop-up popped up in the Chaoyang district of Beijing between Dec. 28 and Jan. 6. A comprehensive experience, the Ford x Starbucks adopted a highway rest stop theme, though it was definitely probably much cleaner than any rest stop you or I have ever visited. Once there, visitors could take part in several activities, including shuffleboard, virtual boxing, and a mini racetrack for the kiddies.

Of course, Ford vehicles were among the star attractions at the pop-up. In addition to an interactive timeline and brand culture center detailing the century-plus history of the automaker, visitors could check out top sellers like the Ford Mustang, F-150 LTD, and Explorer. They could also swing by a shop to pick up limited Ford x Starbucks branded merchandise.

Collab taps power of American icons

There’s cool, then there’s double-fisting coffee in a Pink Panther shirt

Photo: Ford

By prominently featuring these vehicles and offering up cups of Starbucks coffee, Ford Brand Launch Manager Eric Zhang said that the goal was to tap into both brands’ American heritage.

“At every touchpoint we’re making sure to connect with consumers. Lifestyle, mobility, and car culture all go hand-in-hand, and we’re showing consumers in China that we’re very conscious of current trends and consumer interests, and that we know how to speak to those interests,” said Zhang. “The Ford x Starbucks pop-up, for instance, presented visitors with a fun, enjoyable way to break out of the routine and speed of everyday life, enjoy a cup of coffee, ‘fuel up’ their spirits, refresh, and keep going.”

Ford and Starbucks first tested out their team-up late last year at Auto China 2020. At the automaker’s booth, Ford China CEO Anning Chen served as barista, offering up drinks like the Explemon — a cold brew named after the Explorer — and a non-alcoholic take on a mojito called the Mach-E-to. Folks. Seriously? Mach-E-ato is right there.

Coming Soon: The 2021 Ford Bronco slakes your thirst for adventure with standard 4×4 capabilities

Photos from the Ford x Starbucks Pop-Up in Beijing

Brightly lit signs welcome guests to the Ford x Starbucks pop-up

Photo: Ford

Pop-up boasted a vintage yet modern layout

Photo: Ford

Also, this cool bear made an appearance

Photo: Ford

Ford x Starbucks merch up for grabs at the shop

Photo: Ford

Two satisfied customers with their bags

Photo: Ford