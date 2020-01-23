No Comments

Garmin Teaming with Ford to Buff SYNC 4 Navigation

The massive 15.5-inch tablet display offered in the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Photo: Ford Motor Company

When the first batch of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E begins hitting showrooms close to year’s end, they’ll boast the latest in cloud-based navigation through the state-of-the-art SYNC 4 infotainment system. To help Ford make the newest generation of SYNC better than ever, Garmin is lending the automaker its industry-leading expertise in cloud-based navigation and mapping.

“We are delighted to embark on our first collaboration with Ford Motor Company and look forward to expanding our offerings across multiple vehicle platforms in the future,” said Matt Munn, Garmin automotive OEM managing director. “The introduction of Garmin’s innovative navigation features to the SYNC platform in the Mach-E will help ensure that Ford’s all electric customer base stays connected at all times.”

Garmin brings focus on EVs

SYNC 4 will leverage Garmin’s connected map functionality to benefit drivers in ways other navigation systems can’t. The partnership will be particularly beneficial for customers who purchase the 2021 Mustang Mach-E as it will empower the SYNC 4 with electric vehicle routing, range-management capabilities, and the ability to retain map and routing information to aid when driving through dead spots.

Ford revealed SYNC 4 in November ahead of the reveal of the Mustang Mach-E. Among its most prominent features, SYNC 4 will have the ability to adapt to a wide range of screen sizes — the Mustang Mach-E will offer a largest-in-class 15.5-inch screen that will use Adaptive Dash Cards to make navigating more intuitive. SYNC 4 will also mark the debut of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and the debut of SiriusXM with 360L.

