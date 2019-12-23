No Comments

Genesis Continues to Enjoy Strong Sales in November

Photo: Genesis

Genesis Motor America, Hyundai’s luxury sub-brand, reported sales of 2,167 vehicles in November 2019, marking a 420 percent increase (cue the jokes) compared to November of last year.

Genesis currently sells only three models, but all three were up significantly compared to 2018:

The G70 was up 800 percent on sales of 1,153 units, up from 128

The G80 was up 278 percent on sales of 820 units, up from 217

The G90 was up 169 percent on sales of 194 units, up from 72

The brand has almost doubled its sales so far in 2019 compared to the Jan-Nov period of 2018, largely thanks to the strong appeal of the G70, its most affordable model. Considering that Genesis Motor was only founded in 2015, with its first vehicles launching just three years ago, these are positive results for Hyundai’s new luxury arm.

“Genesis is on track to close the 2019 calendar year very strong,” said Mark Del Rosso, the newly appointed CEO of Genesis Motor North America. “Interest in our model lineup of three sedans persists, even in the often-volatile luxury market, and the first of two new Genesis SUVs is ‘Coming Soon’.”

In addition to soon adding two new SUVs to its lineups, Genesis unveiled a comprehensively redesigned G90 at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November. The G90 is meant to serve as the brand’s flagship vehicle and is instrumental in establishing Genesis as a serious luxury automaker compared to its more established rivals from Germany, Japan, and the U.S.