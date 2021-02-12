No Comments

Genesis Dominates 2021 autoTRADER.ca Awards

The Genesis G70 and Genesis G90

Photo: James Lipman for Genesis

The Genesis brand was a force to reckon with in the 2021 autoTRADER.ca Awards, taking home honors for its vehicles in three of 22 categories. The G70 sport sedan won for Best Overall Car and Best Compact Luxury Car, while the G90 was named Best Large Luxury Car.

Each year, more than 20 auto journalists choose the autoTRADER.ca Award winners by analyzing all new vehicles sold in Canada. Value, quality, performance, and safety are just a few of the criteria considered in the expert jury’s evaluation process.

“The whole point of these awards is to empower Canadians to be more confident when buying a car,” said Jodi Lai, the editor in chief of autoTRADER.ca.

According to the jury, the 2021 Genesis G70 and 2021 Genesis G90 live up to this purpose by displaying some particularly confidence-inspiring qualities.

The Genesis G70

Photo: Genesis

Genesis G70: Best Overall Car and Best Compact Luxury Car

Jury members especially appreciated the Genesis G70’s fun-to-drive performance. They praised the car’s two impressive engine options, its precise handling and powerful brakes, and its available adaptive suspension.

The G70 also received high marks for its generous standard features. Even the entry-level model, which starts at $43,000, boast features like a heated steering wheel, 12-way power driver’s seat, and full LED headlights. The G70 also comes standard with a comprehensive package of safety technologies.

The Genesis G90

Photo: Genesis

Genesis G90: Best Large Luxury Car

The Genesis G90 vanquished some formidable competitors this year, including Mercedes, Porsche, and BMW models. It won the hearts of jurors with its distinguished exterior, finely crafted cabin, and smoothly confident performance.

Jurors also pointed to the fact that the G90 compresses all its premium features into a single Canadian trim level, the 5.0 Premium. This one-stop strategy makes the shopping process quite a bit easier. It ensures that luxury customers can get everything they want without worrying about packages or options.

