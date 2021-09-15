No Comments

Genesis G80 Earns J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality Award

Photo: Genesis

Defeating more prominent luxury rivals like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, the Genesis G80 sedan won its segment in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study.

The G80 ascended to the top of the Upper Midsize Premium Car segment by providing a low-hassle, high-quality experience during the first 90 days of ownership.

To come up with its Initial Quality rankings, J.D. Power surveyed more than 110,000 new-vehicle owners. The survey included 223 questions on any problems encountered with a vehicle’s infotainment, controls, driver-assist features, seats, overall driving experience, and more. Using this data, J.D. Power scores each model covered in the survey by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles, or PP100. The lower this PP100 score, the higher the vehicle’s initial quality.

“At Genesis, we put the customer at the core of everything we do,” said Tedros Mengiste, Genesis Motor America’s executive director of sales operations. “We design and engineer our products with the utmost care for how they will suit the needs of our customers’ lifestyles. We are pleased that consumers surveyed in the United States continue to respond positively to the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of our latest models, including the all-new 2021 Genesis G80.”

Photo: Genesis

Thanks to its Initial Quality victory, the G80 has both ends of the ownership experience covered. Earlier this year, the car won its segment in the J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, which ranks three-year-old models.

For 2021, the G80 comes with an array of features to keep drivers happy behind the wheel. Highlights include a new 14.5-inch touch screen, Smart Cruise Control with machine learning, and Intelligent Drive Mode with available all-wheel drive. The available Ergo Motion Seat features built-in air cells that automatically adjust to maintain comfort on long trips.

