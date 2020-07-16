No Comments

Genesis Sees Signs of Hope in June Sales Report

The Genesis G90 achieved a 28 percent month-over-month sales increase in June

Photo: Genesis

Sales lagged again for Genesis Motor America in June, but the luxury auto brand also showed signs of recovery as it grappled with the ongoing reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, Genesis sales totaled 1,429 units for the month — down 24.3 percent when compared to June 2019. However, the brand’s numbers were up 5.9 percent in comparison to May, suggesting that better days are in sight.

“Despite a steep decline in the luxury market, Genesis increased sales significantly over last month,” said Mark Del Rosso, the president and CEO of Genesis Motor North America. “As the market recovers, I am confident that Genesis is well-positioned to garner a lot more attention in the second half of the year.”

For the first half of the year, Genesis sold 7,540 vehicles, a 24.7 percent decrease from the same period last year.

The 2021 Genesis G80 will go on sale later this year

Photo: Genesis

At the individual model level, the G70 compact sport sedan was the top seller for Genesis in June. This model moved 897 units, a nearly 25 percent decrease.

The G80 midsize luxury sedan came in at No. 2, selling 324 units. That’s a 39 percent decline from June 2019.

At least partially due to its attractive new redesign, Genesis’ full-size flagship sedan, the G90, actually posted an increase for the month. This model sold 208 units, a month-over-month gain of more than 28 percent.

As Genesis looks to gain back its sales momentum, a pair of new models could arrive to help soon. The first is the 2021 GV80, the brand’s inaugural SUV. A release date for this midsize three-row model hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s already snagged well over 10,000 pre-orders. Genesis is also prepping the redesigned 2021 G80, which is expected to arrive in showrooms sometime this summer.