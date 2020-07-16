Genesis Sees Signs of Hope in June Sales Report
Sales lagged again for Genesis Motor America in June, but the luxury auto brand also showed signs of recovery as it grappled with the ongoing reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall, Genesis sales totaled 1,429 units for the month — down 24.3 percent when compared to June 2019. However, the brand’s numbers were up 5.9 percent in comparison to May, suggesting that better days are in sight.
“Despite a steep decline in the luxury market, Genesis increased sales significantly over last month,” said Mark Del Rosso, the president and CEO of Genesis Motor North America. “As the market recovers, I am confident that Genesis is well-positioned to garner a lot more attention in the second half of the year.”
For the first half of the year, Genesis sold 7,540 vehicles, a 24.7 percent decrease from the same period last year.
At the individual model level, the G70 compact sport sedan was the top seller for Genesis in June. This model moved 897 units, a nearly 25 percent decrease.
The G80 midsize luxury sedan came in at No. 2, selling 324 units. That’s a 39 percent decline from June 2019.
At least partially due to its attractive new redesign, Genesis’ full-size flagship sedan, the G90, actually posted an increase for the month. This model sold 208 units, a month-over-month gain of more than 28 percent.
As Genesis looks to gain back its sales momentum, a pair of new models could arrive to help soon. The first is the 2021 GV80, the brand’s inaugural SUV. A release date for this midsize three-row model hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s already snagged well over 10,000 pre-orders. Genesis is also prepping the redesigned 2021 G80, which is expected to arrive in showrooms sometime this summer.
