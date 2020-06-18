No Comments

May Report Suggests Genesis Sales Recovery Is Underway

The G70 sedan was the bestselling Genesis vehicle in May

The economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers, but automakers are slowly beginning to rebuild their sales after a couple of tough months. This holds true for Genesis Motor America, which reported that its May sales were up 67.5 percent compared to April.

“I believe our month-over-month increase shows just how resilient we are as a brand. These are challenging times, but I’m encouraged to see positive signs of growth across the board,” said Mark Del Rosso, the president and CEO of Genesis Motor North America.

The April-to-May rebound is a big positive for Genesis, but the premium brand has a difficult climb back to its previous numbers. Totaling 1,350 units for the month, sales were still down 41.6 percent compared to May 2019.

So far this year, Genesis has sold 6,111 vehicles — a 24.7 percent decrease from the first five months of 2019.

The Genesis Concierge program could help boost the brand’s sales

The most popular Genesis model for May was the G70 compact sedan, with 870 units sold. The G80 midsize sedan moved 319 units, and the G90 full-size sedan followed with 161 sales.

Del Rosso said he expects the news for Genesis to get better as the year progresses and the brand debuts a pair of new models.

“With the announcement of our Genesis Concierge program, the coming arrival of our all-new 2021 G80 and our first-ever SUV, the GV80, I’m confident that our performance will exceed expectations in the latter half of the year,” he said. “Already, we have over 11,000 reservations for the GV80 SUV and more than 1,600 for our G80. We are the ones to watch. It’s going to be a great close for Genesis.”

Genesis Concierge in particular could be a boon for Genesis sales amid new market realities. This new program provides extensive personal shopper services for potential customers. At-home test drives, remote financing assistance, paperwork pickup, and vehicle delivery mean buyers don’t even need to leave the house — a powerful sales advantage for Genesis in a world with COVID-19.