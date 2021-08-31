No Comments

Globe and Mail Hails Made-in-Canada Lincoln Nautilus as Hometown Hero

The 2021 Lincoln Nautilus is made in Canada

Photo: Lincoln

When it comes to some things, it’s hard not to be a homer. Take it from anyone who’s ever cheered a professional sports team from Ohio. The Globe and Mail may have played a bit of favoritism in its review of the new 2021 Lincoln Nautilus, but the luxury crossover backs up that glowing praise with plenty of results. Unlike most Ohio sports teams.

Lincoln Nautilus more than just built in Canada

To be sure, there’s no real attempt at covering up a bias here. In the title of her review, The Globe and Mail’s Petrina Gentile notes that the Lincoln Nautilus’ best quality is the fact that it’s built in Canada. Since production began on the Lincoln MKX in 2006 and through today’s production on its successor, Oakville Assembly in Ontario has built more than 500,000 Lincoln SUVs.

Beyond that, however, Gentile notes several other fine qualities in the new 2021 Lincoln Nautilus. Namely, she calls attention to the sanctuary-like interior, which boasts available 22-way seats that “help ease tension while driving,” and the beauty of the exterior color options — she notes Flight Blue as “a stunning shade” in particular.

The Nautilus also earns plaudits for the newly included SYNC 4 system, which works via a 13.2-inch touch screen that’s among the largest in the segment. Other features she calls out include Phone As A Key, Lincoln Enhance over-the-air updates, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

With these kinds of tangibles, it’s a bit more permissible for The Globe and Mail to play a bit of favoritism toward its hometown hero:

“Design and technology are at the heart of the revamped Nautilus — but its bestselling feature remains its Canadian-made roots, for now.”

Lincoln may not have long to win Gentile over on the idea that there are features better than being made in Canada. Production on the Nautilus is expected to end in 2024 ahead of Oakville Assembly being retooled to build a new all-electric vehicle.

