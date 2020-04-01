No Comments

Gloucestershire Police Force Goes Green With Nissan EVs

Photo: Nissan

The Gloucestershire Constabulary doesn’t just keep the streets clean from crime — these cops are also protecting the public from air pollution. The constabulary recently added 75 Nissan electric vehicles to its fleet. This bold move will cut the force’s yearly carbon emissions by a whopping 190 tons. But that’s not all — here’s a closer look at these clean, green, crime-fighting machines.

Going electric

Photo: Nissan

Of the 75 Nissan electric vehicles that the Gloucestershire Constabulary added to the team, there were 66 Nissan LEAFs and nine e-NV200 vans. Of those LEAF models, 11 will become marked police cars. Thanks to this addition, the constabulary’s fleet now consists of 21 percent zero-emissions vehicles.

However, these aren’t the first Nissan EVs to join the force. The Gloucestershire Constabulary first added the LEAF models to its ranks back in 2016, with another wave of LEAFs following in 2018. The model was chosen because it fits the Gloucestershire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Martin Surl’s five-year plan for fostering “A Green and Pleasant County.”

“The new fleet will save a considerable amount of CO₂ and money, giving Gloucestershire a larger percentage of fully-electric vehicles in its fleet than any other force,” Surl stated. “I hope the constabulary will be able to build on this great work, and extend its electric fleet to 40 per cent within the next four years.”

Easy maintenance and big savings

The Gloucestershire Constabulary has found that the Nissan EVs are more than just efficient — they also save time and money on maintenance. Electric vehicles don’t need oil changes, and their parts last longer than their combustion-engine equivalents.

According to Steve Imm, Head of Transport Services for Gloucestershire Constabulary, the LEAFs regenerative braking capabilities help extend the life of its brake pads.

“We’re cutting down huge amounts of labour time and off-the-road time, which improves our internal efficiency and means the police force has the vehicles on the road more,” Imm explained.

The constabulary expects that these vehicles will save them 136,000 pounds a year in fuel and maintenance.

If you’re interested in a Nissan LEAF, it’s currently available in most markets, including the United States, Canada, and Europe.