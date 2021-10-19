No Comments

Glow Guards Available Now at Nissan Dealerships in Canada

Glow Guards are now available at Nissan dealerships in Canada

Photo: Nissan

Reflective stickers, referred to as Glow Guards, are now available at Nissan dealerships across Canada. Trick-or-treaters can apply the stickers to their costumes so drivers will have an easier time spotting them as they collect their candy and treats.

In 2019, Nissan introduced the Glow Guards. For 2021’s holiday, Nissan dealerships are also offering stickers for masks that boast Halloween graphics and a limited supply of cloth masks for kids. Parents can pick up these items at area Nissan dealerships until the end of the month.

“Halloween is an exciting time of year, which is why Nissan Canada is committed to helping pedestrians and drivers celebrate it safely,” said Ken Hearn, Director of Marketing for Nissan Canada Inc. “Following its popularity in 2019, we’re excited to bring Nissan Glow Guards back to dealerships across Canada. Designed to reflect light away from vehicle headlights, Glow Guards help children remain seen by drivers, promoting a safer Halloween experience for all.”

Participating in door-to-door candy begging poses a significant threat to kids between the ages of four and eight, according to a University of British Columbia study. Researchers said that trick-or-treaters increase their odds by 10 of being hit by a car. Excitement, more people walking around the neighborhoods, and decreased nighttime visibility can cause kids to overlook safety rules, which the study attributes to the increase in the danger for pedestrians on Halloween night.

To help kids and their families stay safe on Halloween, Nissan Canada offers five safety tips.

Prioritize your visibility.

Make sure customs fit appropriately to diminish accidents and leave troublesome accessories at home.

Plan your route before you go out, and if your kids are going out without you, review safety protocols.

Drivers should pay extra caution behind the wheel and be on the lookout for pedestrians when driving through residential areas at night.

Follow health and safety regulations including physical distancing and wearing a mask.