GM to Increase EV Accessibility in 2022 and Beyond

Starting in 2022, GM will push for widespread distribution and adoption of its Ultium EV charging units

Photo: General Motors

Currently, GM is primarily focused not just on its all-electric lineup plan but on making EV charging stations more accessible for drivers. The company recently revealed that it will install up to 40,000 of its Ultium EV charging stations in North America, as Reuters’ Rebecca Cook confirms. Here’s what you should know about this exciting announcement.

General Motors to Expand EV Charging Accessibility with Over 40,000 Community-Based Charging Stationshttps://t.co/VIi7WJH70O — Siri Rathod (@sirimahanthesh) October 26, 2021

Expanding the EV infrastructure

Per Cook, GM will work with dealerships to install the 40,000 charging units in rural and urban areas, especially in regions where these units are scarce. The company’s ultimate goal is to promote more EV charging units in every sphere, not only in public and corporate spaces but also in EV owners’ homes.

The automaker’s announcement follows close on the heels of CEO Mary Barra’s revelation earlier this month, that the company will spend $750 million in the next five years to improve EV charging accessibility in the U.S. The company’s push to establish more EV charging units will also help pave the way for more consumers to want an EV of their own, as Car and Driver’s John Voelcker points out.

And, considering that GM’s current plan is to have an all-electric lineup by 2035, the next decade will be a crucial time for the company to actively expand the EV infrastructure. That way, charging unit availability will no longer be an obstacle preventing consumers from bringing home a zero-emission car.

An early 2022 release date for the Ultium charging stations

The first deliveries of Ultium charging stations will occur early next year. Per Voelcker, GM will give each EV-certified GM dealership can get as many as 10 Ultium charging stations for free, thanks to the company’s new Dealer Community Charging Program. GM EV buyers will also have the option of financing an Ultium charging station of their own when they purchase a GM EV. The cost of the charging station will roll into the cost of the vehicle when the buyer finances their new ride at the dealership.

Stay tuned to The News Wheel in the days ahead as we anticipate the distribution of GM Ultium charging units to GM dealerships nationwide.