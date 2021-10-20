GMC Acadia, Yukon Make US News’ 2021 List of Reliable SUVs
If you are looking for a reliable three-row SUV, you have two praiseworthy options to consider from GMC. The 2021 Acadia and 2021 GMC Yukon made U.S. News & World Report’s List of the Most Reliable 3-Row SUVs in 2021.
Available Now: 2021 GMC Yukon
Understanding how reliable a vehicle will be can help save you money on your SUV investment. Even with regular maintenance costs that go along with vehicle ownership, a vehicle that has a high predicted reliability rating will serve you well for years to come, without too many unexpected costs.
2021 GMC Acadia
The 2021 GMC Acadia offers four trim levels — SLE, SLT, the off-road-ready AT4, and the luxurious Denali. It offers a versatile interior to accommodate passengers and gear and offers an advanced suite of driver-assist technologies, designed to safeguard you and your passengers.
“The 2021 GMA Acadia has a Great predicted reliability rating, good safety marks, and decent fuel economy for the midsize SUV segment. The base four-cylinder engine is sufficient for daily driving, but its turbocharged four-cylinder and V6 engine options are a better fit for highway driving,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Jaclyn Trop.
2021 GMC Yukon
The full-size GMC Yukon, which is the largest SUV in the GMC lineup, delivers a powerful performance with a 5.3-liter V8 paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission to generate 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. Opt for the available 6.2-liter V8 engine, also paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission, to earn best-in-class horsepower of 420 and 460 lb-ft of torque. When properly equipped, the 2021 GMC Yukon can tow a maximum weight of 8,400 pounds.
“The GMC Yukon is a large SUV with an upscale cabin and a cavernous interior. Redesigned for 2021, the Yukon increases its cargo space and third-row legroom,” Trop notes.
The 2021 GMC Yukon offers the same trim levels as the 2021 Acadia. The Yukon XL has a larger wheelbase than the Yukon models.
