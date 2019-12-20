No Comments

GMC Canyon Named One of the Best Diesel Trucks of 2020 by US News

Photo: GMC

Many drivers prefer diesel to power their pickup trucks because diesel-powered trucks are strong, highly capable, and dependable. One of the best options available today is the 2020 GMC Canyon, according to the editors at U.S. News & World Report, who just named the imposing truck to its list of the Best Diesel Trucks of 2020.

Learn More: Basics of tire maintenance

“The GMC Canyon is a great choice for buyers who don’t need or want a full-size pickup truck, offering a nice interior, responsive handling, and plenty of available features,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Jim Travers. “It’s also one of only two choices in the class available with a diesel engine — the other being the mechanically identical Chevrolet Colorado.”

When properly equipped and powered by the 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine rated at 181 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, the 2020 GMC Canyon can tow a maximum weight of 7,700 pounds.

“Fuel economy is also among the best in the class at an EPA-estimated 20 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway,” Travers adds.

Accessing the cargo bed and your cargo is simple thanks to the 2020 GMC Canyon’s innovative integrated CornerStep Rear Bumper and EZ-Lift and Lower Tailgate with New Remote Locking Feature.

Check Out: GM accessories to customize your truck

The available diagonal GMC Infotainment System boasts an 8-inch touch screen that allows you to sync your smartphone via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Protect your data but connect to your preferred apps and favorite contacts with the available 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot.