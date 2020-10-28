No Comments

2022 GMC Hummer EV Has Moon-Inspired Easter Egg

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV

Photo: GMC

The all-new 2022 GMC Hummer EV made waves during its reveal last week, with reservations for its Edition 1 trim quickly filling up. While this supertruck may have garnered attention primarily for its all-electric powertrain and off-road capabilities, the Hummer EV also stands out with a unique Easter egg inside the cabin.

What is the Easter egg?

One of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV speakers

Photo: General Motors

The Hummer EV Edition 1 comes standard with the Bose 14-speaker audio system as well as the Electric Vehicle Sound Enhancement to provide high-quality audio. Etched onto the grille of the speakers is a topographical map of the Sea of Tranquility.

The Sea of Tranquility, which is really a lunar mare instead of a sea, is where the Apollo 11 Lunar Module landed on the moon in 1969. Neil Armstrong also made history here as the first person to step on the moon. While it may seem strange at first that the Hummer EV would have an Easter egg to commemorate this historic event, it’s surprisingly fitting, given the supertruck’s futuristic and almost space-themed design.

The interior of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV

Photo: GMC

The standard color scheme for the supertruck’s interior is Lunar Horizon, which incorporates black, white, and gray materials throughout. Tech Bronze accents also add to the vehicle’s otherworldly appearance.

While not used for the first moon landing, the Lunar Roving Vehicle was driven during later Apollo missions and utilized battery power, just as the Hummer EV does. In fact, GM even designed the Lunar Roving Vehicle, marking the first time the automaker created an electric model.

Of course, electric models have come a long way since the rover first traversed the moon. Along with having more than 350 miles of driving range, the Hummer EV has kicked the power up a notch, reaching up to 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque.

By adding a moon-inspired Easter egg and other nods to the monumental moon landing, GM can emphasize that the 2022 GMC Hummer EV too is the first of its kind.