GMC Shows Off Hummer EV ‘Crab Mode’ Logo

Photo: General Motors

Ever since GMC announced that it would be reviving the legendary Hummer nameplate as an all-electric vehicle (with some absolutely bonkers capability ratings), fans have been ravenous for updates. It’s no wonder, then, that when GM engineer Al Oppenheiser shared a logo teasing the upcoming vehicle’s “crab mode,” the internet went insane.

The backstory

On September 10th, GM Authority’s Sam McEachern reported that Oppenheiser had tweeted a “black-colored shield background with an orange crab in the middle and the words “Hummer EV” emblazoned across it.” It was accompanied by the caption “real revolutionaries forge their own direction.”

The prevailing theory is that the icon will represent a unique drive setting called “Crab Mode.” What that means, however, is still very much up for debate.

What Crab Mode probably is

As of yet, GMC hasn’t released any specific details regarding the Hummer EV’s Crab mode. However, there are a few theories worth considering. The first — and most likely — is that it’s a system that utilizes the all-new Hummer’s reported 11,500 lb-ft of torque to help it “crawl” over rocks and other uneven terrain.

It’s also possible that Crab Mode is something similar to the 2021 Yukon’s “Hurricane Turn” feature. This system manipulates the brakes and distributes power to allow the SUV to spin around its front axle like a spinning top. Depending on the way power is distributed to each wheel, this could legitimately rival EV startup Rivian’s “Tank Turn” capability.

What Crab Mode could be

While off-road capability and the ability to spin around a central axis are the two most likely forms Crab Mode will take, there’s another possibility. It could, Transformers-esque, sprout legs and literally crawl over rocks when prompted. This scenario is admittedly unlikely, but it would definitely set it apart from anything else on the road.

