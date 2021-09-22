No Comments

GMC Sierra HD Outranks Competitors in 2021 APEAL Study

The 2021 Sierra 2500 HD

Photo: GMC

GMC had a solid performance in this year’s J.D. Power U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout Study. The automaker received a higher APEAL score than the majority of mass-market brands as well as had three 2021 model-year vehicles rank highly in their respective segments — including the GMC Sierra HD.

What were the study results for GMC?

The 2021 Sierra 2500 HD

Photo: GMC

In the 2021 APEAL Study, J.D. Power determined how much excitement and emotional attachment owners had for their new vehicles after 90 days of ownership. Between February and July, 110,827 owners responded in a survey, detailing how they felt about 37 vehicle attributes. J.D. Power then aggregated the responses and gave brands an APEAL score out of 1,000, with the highest-scoring brands being the ones with the most emotional appeal.

GMC had the fourth-best ranking of the mass-market brands in the study, receiving a score of 861. The average score of the mass-market brands was just 845. In addition, the 2021 GMC Sierra HD was the highest-ranking large heavy-duty pickup in the study for the second year in a row.

The Yukon also took second place in the large SUV segment — right behind the Chevrolet Tahoe. The GMC Sierra 1500 too had the second-best ranking in the large light-duty pickup, tying with the Nissan Titan.

The 2021 Sierra 1500

Photo: GMC

GMC didn’t fare so well in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study that complements this study, ranking slightly below the industry average. However, General Motors still won model-level awards with the Cadillac CT5 and Chevrolet Corvette.

These other GM automakers also did well in the 2021 APEAL Study, though GMC had the highest score of the GM mass-market brands. The Chevrolet Corvette, Blazer, and Tahoe as well as the Cadillac CT5 were the top models in their respective categories. As such, GM took home the most model-level awards of any parent company.