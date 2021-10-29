No Comments

GMC to Present All-New Hummer EVs at 2021 SEMA Show

GMC Hummer EV will show off accessories at the 2021 SEMA show

Photo: GMC

The 2021 Specialty Equipment Market Association show is set for next week in Las Vegas, and GMC is bringing three GMC Hummer EV models to the event. The GMC models on display will include the GMC Hummer EV SUV and two Hummer EV pickup trucks.

“The all-new GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV naturally lend themselves to the growing demand for personalization,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “Their commanding looks draw attention wherever they go, and our accessories portfolio is designed to offer customers more choices to tailor their vehicle with off-road functionality, lifestyle integration, and styling enhancements.”

SEMA Show attendees will also see the Chip Ganassi Racing Extreme-E off-road race vehicle, equipped with an electric powertrain. The GMC Hummer EV served as style inspiration for the race vehicle.

“We knew from the outset that the strong character of the HUMMER EV would inspire a high degree of personalization from owners,” said Humberto Ortiz, lead designer for performance accessories. “The accessories developed for GMC HUMMER EVs are inspired by its extreme performance capabilities. The accessories’ design and functionality integration make them extensions of the vehicles themselves.”

Accessories on the GMC Hummer EV Pickup at the SEMA show include a hood decal, accessory wheels, tow hooks, and lunar map. Drivers can customize the color of the GMC Hummer EV pickup with two color options — Tech Bronze and Performance Red.

Other available accessories include an off-road recovery kit, Sky Panel Storage Tray Set for eTrunk, cargo management rails, under-seat organizer and I-Bar storage, front off-road auxiliary lights, and a hard power-retractable Tonneau Cover.

2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup truck

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup truck delivers a GM-estimated driving range of 300+ miles and powertrain ratings of 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of available torque.