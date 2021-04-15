No Comments

Good Housekeeping Awards 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Photo: FCA

The Chrysler Pacifica set the standard for comfortable family travel when it debuted, and every year since, the well-equipped minivan has evolved to include more and more family-friendly amenities. It has even introduced an eco-friendly powertrain so families can feel better about their time on the road. The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica has not just impressed families, though; it’s captivated the attention of the experts at Good Housekeeping, earning a spot on the pub’s 2021 Best New Hybrid Cars list and the title of Best Hybrid Minivan.

Although a definite honor, it is not new for the Pacifica, as the minivan has taken home a GH honor four years in a row.

For this year’s list, the GH team of testers evaluated vehicles based on how they performed in the real world, on a variety of roads, and in real traffic conditions when drivers feel like they are stopping more than they are going. They looked at how the engine handled, the power it put out, and how the vehicle felt to drive. They also looked at cabin comfort, design, and convenient features.

“We are looking for vehicles that drive well and make the driving experience as awesome as possible for everyone in the car, no matter where you seated! That means ample space for legs in all rows, good cargo space, easily accessible charging ports, clever storage solutions, comfy and roomy seating, and easy to access LATCH systems for car seat install,” according to Good Housekeeping Institute writer Rachel Rothman.

Hybrid vehicles received special attention as testers reviewed fuel and battery efficiencies, eco-related dashboard metrics, warranty coverage, and the increase in price compared to the non-hybrid option. After calculating their tally sheets, the GH experts consulted with the staff of Car and Driver to determine the winners.

It is clear that this year’s win along with previous wins and the long list of honors and awards, the Chrysler Pacifica minivan is a real contender for your family.