No Comments

Good Housekeeping Honors 2020 Genesis G70

Photo: Genesis

Nearly two years after its launch, the Genesis G70 continues to rack up awards. Its latest accolade: a 2020 Best New Family Car Award (luxury sedan category) from Good Housekeeping magazine.

Another Standout from Genesis: Explore the key features of the 2020 G80 sedan

“The G70 is the spark in our lineup. It’s the spring in our step,” said Mark Del Rosso, the president and CEO of Genesis Motor North America. “So we just love it when third parties like Good Housekeeping get to experience the same feeling and share that with their audience.”

This is the second straight year that the Genesis G70 has been honored by Good Housekeeping’s annual Best New Family Car Awards.

This time around, the experts on the magazine’s award panel were especially taken by the car’s competitive pricing, fun-to-drive nature, and standard safety technologies like lane-departure warning and blind-spot monitoring.

The G70’s responsive acceleration got a special mention by the car’s testers, as did the center console’s convenient cubby for phones and other items.

Luxury Ownership Perks: Enjoy premium appointments, thrilling performance, and an exclusive customer experience

Photo: Genesis

The award panelists also took note of the G70’s sporty, eyecatching design. “The exterior is designed to get noticed — and if you get behind the wheel, you’ll notice it does turn heads,” they wrote.

In addition to its awards from Good Housekeeping, the G70 has collected nearly 20 other honors since the fall of 2018. These include Car and Driver 10Best, MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, 2019 North American Car of the Year, and the Canadian Automotive Jury’s Best of the Best.

It’s no surprise that the G70 has done so well with so many award judges. The car’s premium features make it a joy to look at, its interior delivers outstanding comfort and easy-to-use technologies, and its performance is effortlessly athletic and agile.

The price is right, too — the 2020 Genesis G70 costs thousands of dollars less than its biggest rivals, making it a desirable entry-level option for luxury buyers.