Good Housekeeping Institute Names 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Best New Family Car

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle

Photo: FCA

Since its debut, the Chrysler Pacifica has been the go-to vehicle for families thanks to its smart design, well-appointed interior, and spacious cabin. With each generation, the Chrysler Pacifica has earned praise and accolades from auto experts. The 2021 minivan is continuing that award-winning reputation with the recent nod from Good Housekeeping magazine in partnership with Car and Driver as the 2020 Best New Family Car. The 2021 Pacifica took home top honors in the minivan category.

This is the third year in a row that the Pacifica has impressed the experts at Good Housekeeping Institute. In 2018, the Pacifica Hybrid was named Best New Hybrid. In 2019, the Best New Minivan title went to the Chrysler Pacifica.

For this year’s awards, the jury evaluated vehicles according to five categories — safety, handling, value, technology, and design. The vehicles were put to road tests that covered approximately 5,000 miles.

“It’s the ultimate pick if you have a large family and tons of gear. With all the useful features you want, from a flexible interior to top-quality infotainment, it offers unbeatable value,” reports Rachel Rothman, Good Housekeeping Institute.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle

Photo: FCA

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle

Photo: FCA

The Pacifica offers a smoother performance in the 2021 model thanks to its available AWD. Available Stow ‘n Go seating is a popular feature that offers families on the go a versatile cabin space.

“If you want a ride with lots of cargo and passenger space as well as good fuel economy, you can’t go wrong with this minivan,” adds Rothman.

In addition to family-friendly space and organizational features, the Pacifica stands out with confidence-building safety technologies.

“The 2021 Pacifica delivers the most standard safety features in the industry, with 97 standard and 14 new-as-standard safety features, including new LED lights and new Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB),” according to the FCA.

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica was revealed to the world at this year’s Chicago Auto Show.