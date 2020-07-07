No Comments

8 Essential Dating Tips for the First-Time Car Buyer

Relationship advice for finding and falling in love with your first vehicle

Are you ready to make a commitment?

It’s a major commitment that you’ve always been too young to make. You’ve seen a lot of your friends tie the knot, but you thought you’d always be on your own. Your day has come, and you’re ready to start a relationship. Being that it’s your first time, you could use some advice from an expert. Here are eight important tips that all first-time car buyers should follow to ensure they’re not doomed for heartbreak.

Don’t be fooled by love at first sight

There are plenty of fish in the sea, and you are a perfectly capable go-getter. So rather than setting your heart on the first vehicle that you happen to think looks nice or could fulfill your needs, look around and keep your options open.

Date around before deciding

It’s important to look at all your options and take time to get to know your prospects. Take a variety of vehicles on test-drive dates to see if they’re a good match for you; don’t rely just on reputation or appearances. Find out information on your prospects by consulting sources like Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds.

Ask about prior relationships

Find out if the car you’re getting to know has already been in a serious relationship with another driver. If they have, find out how that prior partner treated the vehicle. Did they care for its needs and treat it with respect and care? Or did they abuse it and leave long-lasting scars and irreversible emotional damage? Consult the vehicle history report on your car to make sure there aren’t any skeletons lurking in the closet.

Know what you want and need

Everyone has their own preferences, and they key to happiness is identifying your own inclinations so you can find the right partner. Do you prefer a small, spunky compact you can have fun with, or a hard-working, capable pickup truck that’s ready for the tough roads in life? Make sure you find a mate that best fits your lifestyle and shares your interests. Don’t let other people — whether that’s your friends, your parents, or the person who introduced you to the car — make that decision for you.

Know what you can afford

Being in a relationship is expensive, so be sure you know how much you can spend on your true love every month. Buying out of your price range can lead to undue stress and sleepless nights. And that’s not even factoring in the additional costs of fuel, registration, insurance, and regular maintenance to keep your car happy.

Be confident and decisive

There is little more off-putting than seeing someone who second-guesses themselves or lacks the confidence necessary to make a decision. When you find your companion, be prepared to talk with their parents — the car dealer — and have the proof to show you’re a trustworthy candidate. You don’t want to show up to take your vehicle home without fully committing.

Remember that no relationship is perfect

Even if you did your research and found a good match, you’re still going to encounter bumps along in the road. Be patient and flexible when problems arise, and always have some extra money saved for emergencies. It’s not worth ending your relationship on a blown tire or a broken radio.

… but also recognize signs your relationship may be doomed

At a certain point, a relationship may be past the point of salvaging, and if could be dangerous to remain in it if your safety is at risk. It’s important to realize whether your relationship merely needs is a couple repairs or if major, irreversible problems will cost you so much that it’s a better option to start over with someone new.