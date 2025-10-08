He Bought an Undrivable Corvette Z06 and Fixed It Using ChatGPT

After months of mechanical frustration, Samcrac turned to ChatGPT to solve a problem no traditional method could fix—and the car is now back on the road.

The case is one of the first documented uses of conversational AI to directly assist with real-world car tuning. It signals a shift in how individual mechanics and enthusiasts might approach complex automotive issues in the future.

Mechanic Hit a Wall with Traditional Fixes

Samcrac, a well-known YouTube personality focused on automotive rebuilds, had been struggling to make his Corvette Z06 drivable again. Despite having already been rebuilt, the car had serious performance issues. The throttle system wasn’t working correctly, diagnostic codes had been disabled, and the vehicle lurched violently during acceleration. It was, by all definitions, a failed project.

According to Supercar Blondie, Samcrac had exhausted typical repair methods when he decided to try something different. He turned to ChatGPT, asking it to help create a new performance tune for the car—one that would override the broken settings and recalibrate the engine’s fuel and airflow tables.

The Corvette Z06 – © Samcrac

Ai-Powered Tuning Gets the Z06 Back on the Road

The AI-generated tune delivered immediate results. The Corvette, which had previously struggled just to roll forward without excessive fuel use and erratic throttle behavior, now moved smoothly. Samcrac described the impact as dramatic: “The difference between the tune that this car came with and the first revision that ChatGPT gave us was amazing.”

After the tune, Samcrac began logging performance data and sending it back to the AI to fine-tune further adjustments. During one test drive, an overheating issue emerged. Using the uploaded log from the drive, ChatGPT identified the thermal spike and offered targeted changes to address it—demonstrating a feedback loop that mimicked professional diagnostic tools.

Using ChatGPT to fix the Corvette Z06 – © Samcrac

AI’s Growing Presence in the Garage

The use of ChatGPT for performance tuning isn’t an isolated case. Other car enthusiasts have reportedly used it to write scripts for race car overhauls or assist with tuning older vehicles. But Samcrac’s experience is notable for how directly the AI was involved in iterative mechanical troubleshooting.

As reported by the same source, large automakers like BMW already rely on AI systems for factory quality control, and Bugatti has implemented AI-assisted design in upcoming models like the Tourbillon. Even so, AI tools haven’t commonly been used at this level by individual mechanics. This episode may mark a shift in how accessible AI-driven diagnostics and tuning can become.

Samcrac’s next steps appear to involve cosmetic updates, as the mechanical systems are now functioning reliably.