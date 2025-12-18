This Hidden City Is Home to Some of the World’s Most Expensive Supercars

This exclusive enclave, revealed by a viral Instagram video, houses private garages filled with rare and iconic supercars. Behind the gates of this secretive compound, a unique world unfolds where luxury vehicles and elite lifestyles converge.

The city, its exact location undisclosed, appears to be the ultimate sanctuary for automobile collectors. Unlike typical urban spaces, this location offers no shopping districts or public areas. Instead, it is home to luxurious garages that serve as personal showrooms for some of the most valuable cars on the planet.

Hidden Garages And Legendary Cars

According to a video posted by Serge Vorobyov on Instagram, this secret city is much more than just a private collection of cars—it’s a testament to the scale of wealth and passion for luxury automobiles. The garages here are not mere storage spaces but sprawling showrooms, each showcasing cars with multi-million-dollar values.

Among the vehicles featured, a classic 1960s Jaguar Type E stands out. With its sleek design and historical significance, this car is considered by many as one of the most beautiful automobiles ever made. Depending on its condition and version, a Jaguar Type E can fetch over a million euros today.

Also visible in the garage is a first-generation Ford Mustang, a symbol of American muscle cars. This particular model, with its powerful V8 engine, speaks to the raw, unrefined appeal of classic American automotive engineering. The collection also includes a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a modern hybrid supercar with a combined output of 1,000 horsepower, highlighting the evolving nature of high-performance vehicles.

Beyond Cars: A Lavish Lifestyle

While the focus is undeniably on the cars, the secret city is not just for automobile enthusiasts. The compound also features luxurious residences designed to cater to the elite. One of the homes in the area, as seen in the Instagram video, includes a personal helicopter pad, underscoring the extraordinary lifestyle of the residents.

Inside, the home is more akin to a presidential suite than a traditional house, complete with cutting-edge amenities such as driving simulators and golf simulators. These details reflect the interests and extravagant tastes of the city’s residents, who are as passionate about sports and technology as they are about cars.