Honda Plans to Sell You EVs Under $35,000 … But It’ll Take Time

As Honda moves forward, the automaker is adjusting its plans based on a shifting political landscape, including the potential impact of U.S. policies. The company, which had initially hoped for quicker EV adoption, now acknowledges the need for a more measured approach.

Though Honda remains committed to carbon neutrality by 2050, its roadmap for electric vehicles in North America has been pushed back, with lower-cost options likely becoming the focal point of its offerings in the years to come.

Political Climate Delays EV Growth in the U.S.

The adoption of electric vehicles in the United States has faced significant delays, mainly due to shifts in government policy and the absence of strong tax incentives for EV buyers. According to Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe, the current political environment in the U.S., particularly with the Trump Administration in place, has stunted the growth of electric car sales by approximately five years, reports MotorTrend. This delay means that there is less immediate demand for affordable EVs, although Honda recognizes that it will eventually need to expand its offerings in this segment.

As a result, Honda is not in a rush to push its EVs into the U.S. market. The company is carefully monitoring the political climate, particularly waiting to assess the outcomes of U.S. midterm elections and how trade policies might evolve. Mibe has indicated that Honda’s larger EV plans for the U.S. will be adjusted based on these factors, with a more aggressive push for electric models likely to come after 2027.

2026 Honda Prologue Elite – © Honda

A Strategic Shift Toward Hybrid Vehicles

In response to the slow growth of the EV market, Honda is focusing on expanding its hybrid vehicle offerings in North America. By 2027, Honda plans to introduce new hybrid platforms and powertrains designed to enhance performance while lowering production costs by 20 percent. These changes will play a key role in offsetting the slower-than-expected sales of electric vehicles in the short term.

While hybrid sales are expected to increase globally, Honda’s hybrid strategy will allow the company to remain competitive in the North American market while it waits for the EV market to mature. As stated by Mibe, Honda aims to increase its global hybrid sales from around 800,000 units annually to more than 2 million by 2030. This shift will likely be a significant part of Honda’s efforts to balance its eco-friendly ambitions with market realities.

Honda New V-6 Engine Hybrid System – © Honda

Affordable EVs as the Next Battleground

As Honda looks toward the future, the focus will shift to affordable electric vehicles. Mibe highlighted that North America’s next major battleground will be for EVs priced under $35,000. This is already an area of competition, with Nissan’s Leaf, GM’s upcoming Chevrolet Bolt, and Ford’s plans for a low-cost electric pickup truck. Honda itself is preparing for this market shift, although it remains cautious about timing.

The automaker had initially teamed up with GM to develop a range of low-priced EVs, but that project was canceled in 2023 due to difficulties in cutting battery costs. Despite these challenges, Honda remains focused on advancing solid-state battery technology, which it hopes will lower production costs and improve EV affordability. However, the company has pushed back expectations for mass adoption of solid-state batteries until 2030, with pilot production lines already established in Tochigi, Japan.

Honda 0 Series called the Alpha – © Honda

In the meantime, Honda continues to explore the potential of smaller, more affordable EV models. The company recently debuted its next-generation electric SUV prototype, the Alpha, at the Japan Mobility Show, aimed at Asian markets. While the Alpha will not be available in North America, its development highlights Honda’s long-term commitment to affordable EV technology, even as it faces challenges in meeting its pricing goals.