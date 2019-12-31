No Comments

Here’s How Much the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Will Cost

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Haters are gonna hate, but the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is here with a vengeance. The first-of-its-kind electric SUV already has folks talking, and when it arrives on the market next year (well, in about 7 hours’ time, this year), it’ll be poised to offer a pretty solid value proposition.

New Mustang Mach-E Starts at $43,895

Ford has revealed that the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E will start at just $43,895 MSRP for the entry-level Select trim. That’s before the maximum $7,500 federal tax credit, which would knock the price down under $37,000. For that, you get next-gen SYNC 4 with a 15.5-inch touchscreen display, Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0 and Co-Pilot 360 Assist 2.0, Phone As A Key, a targeted range of 230 miles on a single charge (210 miles with AWD), and 255 horsepower to deliver a mid-five-second 0-60 with AWD.

More on the Mustang Mach-E: New SYNC 4 infotainment system features over-the-air update technology

The next trim up the range is the Mustang Mach-E Premium, which starts at $50,600 before tax incentives and will be the first to hit the market with an expected late 2020 launch. The bump in price gets larger 19-inch aluminum wheels, a foot-activated liftgate, Active Park Assist 2.0, a 10-speaker B&O sound system, and bumps the max range to 300 miles with RWD.

California Route 1 Edition Announced, GT Starts at $60,500

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT starts at $53,000 with the max federal tax credit

Photo: Ford Motor Company

For $52,400, you can opt for the Mustang Mach-E California Route 1, which features an extended-range battery and RWD. With output of 282 horsepower and a 0-60 in the mid-six-second range, the California RT.1 Edition adds unique badging and 18-inch aluminum wheels with aero inserts to the Select as well as key features like a panoramic fixed-glass roof and memory seats and mirrors.

Topping the range is the Mustang Mach-E GT, which starts at $60,500 and is due to launch in the spring of 2021. The Mach-E GT will feature AWD and an extended-range battery standard, delivering 250 miles or range and an estimated sub-four-second 0-60 mph sprint. Also offered with the Mach-E GT are 20-inch aluminum wheels and ActiveX seating with Miko suede inserts and copper metallic stitching. No word on the GT Performance Edition.

As of yet, Ford does not have a price point for its Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, which is expected to deliver a 0-60 mph sprint in the mid-three-second range.

You can configure and reserve the Mustang Mach-E today with a $500 deposit and expect to place your complete order by mid-2020.

New from Ford: 2020 Ford Ranger available with FX2 Package for better off-road capabilities

Photos: Mustang Mach-E Coming in 2020









The tri-bar taillights make it hard to confuse the Mustang Mach-E for anything else but a pony car





























