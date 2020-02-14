No Comments

How Rare is the 2020 Buick Regal Sport Touring?

Since no official pictures exist, enjoy this image of the 2017 Regal ST instead

Photo: Buick

The history of cars and car manufacturing is full of stories involving rare and unproduced vehicles. Some of these cars never made it to the assembly line, falling prey to any number of factors from economic to practical. Some, however, did manage to get produced, but in such limited quantities that you’d be more likely to see a unicorn galloping down the highway than to drive past one of these ultra-rare cars. Enter the 2020 Buick Regal Sport Touring.

The story of the Buick Regal Sport Touring

It all began during the 2020 model year, when GM scrapped the mid-sized Buick Regal line. This was due to the purchase of the Opel production plant in Rüsselsheim, Germany, by PSA Peugeot Citroen. With the facility no longer producing the Regal model, it was quickly discontinued. Buick’s Regal TourX station wagon was among the casualties of this cancellation, as was its smaller sedan cousin, the Buick Regal Sport Touring.

The difference, however, is that the TourX actually made it out of the factory and into the hands of car owners around the world. The same, tragically, cannot be said of the Sport Touring.

Again, this isn’t it, but we imagine its pretty close

Photo: Buick

A victim of bad timing

The 2020 Buick Regal Sport Touring was the unfortunate victim of exceptionally bad timing. Production on the car began at almost the same time the plant was told to halt manufacturing. The result is a car with fewer than a dozen examples in existence, according to GM spokesperson Stuart Fowle. In fact, it’s so rare that no images of the vehicle were ever commissioned by GM.

For a little perspective, consider the famous Ferrari 250 GTO, one of the most sought-after cars in the world. A total of 36 examples of this classic sports car exist, meaning there are roughly three-times as many of these million-dollar cars as there are Buick Regal ST’s.

Translation: this is one rare car.