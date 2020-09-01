No Comments

How to Remove Dead Bugs from Your Car’s Windshield

What’s the last thing that went through the bug’s mind when he hits a windshield? His butt.

That joke may give you a chuckle, but removing bug guts from your car’s windshield is usually no laughing matter — especially because it’s a pain in the butt (both for the driver and the bug). Chances are that you’ve tried quickly cleaning your windshield using the wipers, which only smears sticky guts across the glass.

To save you the frustration of a messy windshield, and to help you dispose of the murdered bug body, here are tips for removing dead bugs from your car’s windshield.

Tips for removing insects from bumpers & glass

I’ve heard all kinds of suggestions for removing bug guts from cars, those on windshields and bumpers. Some people suggest taking rough approaches to scrape the ooze off, like sandpaper, but those methods can easily damage the glass or paint. Others swear by homemade concoctions like degreasers, cooking sprays, and baby oil. Here’s what I typically do.

Photo: The News Wheel

Window cleaner

Use window cleaners like Windex or vinegar, allowing the solution to sit for a minute before wiping it away with a newspaper (a bit coarser and less lint than a cloth). Mixing baking soda and water can also loosen tougher gut goo.

If you’d prefer, you can purchase commercial products intended for removing bug remains, like Turtle Wax Renew Rx Bug & Tar Remover. Go with a product with good reviews, because not all work or are worth the money.

Coca-Cola

Pouring Coca-Cola on headlamps and windshields sometimes works, though it could corrosively remove paint, so be careful when using it and where is drips. Wash the glass afterward so it’s not sticky.

Photo: The News Wheel

WD-40

If you’re trying to remove bugs from your car’s bumper, trying hosing it down with soap and water first to remove as much as you can, using a soft brush or sponge. If that doesn’t work, move on to a lubricant like WD-40 to penetrate the sticky smear (like you would if removing the adhesive from a bumper sticker).

Once you’ve cleaned the mess, look for sealants and waxes to make the next clean-up job a lot easier.

Make sure you clean off bugs as soon as you can. The older the mess is, the more work it will take to clean it off. And the longer you leave the insect remains on your car, the more its acidic chemistry can eat away at the paint.

