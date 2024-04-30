No Comments

How To Secure College Essentials In Your Vehicle

Photo: The News Wheel

Moving to or from college can be back-breaking work. Whether you’re moving a ton of stuff or just the bare necessities, you’ll need to plan ahead to make sure everything survives the journey. To help you successfully transport your books, clothes, décor, and even furniture, you’ll need to do your homework.

Be realistic about your vehicle’s limitations

If you plan to move your stuff in one trip, you have to be sure everything fits. No item or items should obstruct your view of the road, and that means both in front and behind you. And make sure your vehicle is capable of handling extra weight.

“Check the vehicle’s load capacity, which is detailed in the owner’s manual. If your cargo weighs more than your vehicle can safely handle, it can have an impact your car’s handling, steering, tires, and fuel economy, “ advises Consumer Reports writer Jon Linkoy.

Be strategic when placing boxes

Chances are your boxes and items will range in weight. If you have a mix of heavy and light items, be smart about their placement in the vehicle, especially If it’s an SUV. Heavy items go in the center.

“Too much weight in the back could compress the vehicle’s rear springs and reduce the weight over the front wheels, affecting your ability to steer or brake,” Linkoy adds.

Be careful with random items

Don’t just throw your stuff into the cargo area because anything that is unsecure can become a hazard in the event of an accident or even at a hard, quick stop. Take the time to pack your items into bins or boxes before you start your move. Not only will this help prioritize your safety on the road, it will also protect your belongings from damage or breakage.

Be honest about your clutter

It can be frustrating to pack and unpack items you no longer want or need. Take inventory of your items before your start the process. Is the item important, useful, or sentimental? Do you still need it or love it? Is it worth your time and effort to pack and move? Answer honestly. A little decluttering can make packing and moving easier.