Hyundai Canada Beats October Sales Record

The Hyundai Ioniq made strong October sales gains in Canada

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Canada broke sales records for the third month in a row, celebrating its most successful October ever.

For the month, Hyundai sold 12,239 units for a 5 percent increase over the previous October. More than 75 percent of the vehicles Hyundai sold were SUVs, demonstrating the continued dominance of that segment among buyers.

“Hyundai is leading the charge by continuing to increase our sales volume and showing improvements in market share each month,” said Ken Maisonville, Hyundai Canada’s director of national sales. “We are starting off the fourth quarter stronger than ever and we will continue this momentum as we move towards the end of the year.”

Canadian sales were up for the Hyundai Sonata in October

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Canada sales leaders for October

The Ioniq achieved especially dramatic growth for the month, selling 456 units for a 167 percent increase. The Sonata sedan also reported a major improvement in its numbers, rising 97 percent with 254 sales.

The Kona compact SUV continued to lead Hyundai, racking up 2,871 sales for a 35 percent year-over-year increase. Hyundai doesn’t break out separate numbers for the Kona Electric, but the automaker reported that sales for this model were up a whopping 508 percent.

Three other Hyundai SUV models made a strong showing as well. The Santa Fe was up 17 percent on the strength of 1,897 sales. The Palisade rose 32 percent with 800 units sold. Still in its first year on the market, the Venue piled up 1,023 sales for the month.

The Tucson SUV was down for the month, but an all-new version arriving early next year is expected to give this Hyundai lineup mainstay a strong sales boost. There’s also a newly redesigned Elantra sedan — which could be good news for that model’s flagging sales numbers.

With new models on the way and solid momentum on its side, Hyundai Canada is in great shape to close out the year with continued strong sales.