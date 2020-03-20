No Comments

Hyundai Canada Posts 2.7 Percent February Sales Increase

The Tucson SUV was Hyundai Canada’s bestselling model in February

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Canada celebrated a successful February, reporting a 2.7 increase in sales over the same period last year.

For the month, Hyundai Canada sold 7,503 vehicles. Leading the way in gains were the Tucson SUV and the Ioniq eco-friendly car.

February’s positive report continues Hyundai’s momentum for 2020. The automaker posted a 12.6 sales increase in January.

February’s numbers once again demonstrated how popular SUVs are among Canadian drivers. These vehicles accounted for 5,052 of Hyundai’s sales, or more than 67 percent.

To meet increased SUV demand, Hyundai has added a pair of new models to its lineup in the past year — the Palisade and the Venue.

The eco-friendly Ioniq led Hyundai Canada in sales growth for February

Photo: Hyundai

February sales leaders for Hyundai Canada

Hyundai’s bestselling vehicle in February was the Tucson. This SUV sold 1,672 units for a 10.6 percent sales gain — and an all-time February sales record for the model.

The Ioniq lineup of hybrid and electric cars made the largest monthly gains for Hyundai. Sales were up an incredible 279.4 percent, with a total of 535 units moved for the model’s best February ever.

Here’s a look at how Hyundai’s other models fared in February:

The all-new Venue SUV sold an impressive 532 units in just its second month on the market.

The new Palisade SUV sold 439 units.

The Kona SUV sold 1,613 models, but was down 13 percent compared with February 2019.

The Santa Fe SUV managed 796 sales, down 22 percent.

The Elantra sedan, Hyundai’s bestselling car, sold 1,410 units. That represented a 24.6 decrease.

The Accent sedan sold 190 units for a 43.1 percent drop.

The Veloster hatchback accounted for 63 sales and was down 25 percent.

