Hyundai Cuts Features from Its Cheapest SUV — No LED Lights or GPS for the 2026 Lineup

Hyundai has eliminated the range-topping Limited trim, resulting in the removal of several upscale features, including LED headlights and GPS navigation. Prices have been adjusted accordingly, with base models seeing a moderate increase.

These changes are part of a broader effort by Hyundai to streamline its Venue lineup while responding to sales dynamics and cost considerations. Despite flying under the radar, the subcompact crossover saw a 20% increase in year-to-date sales by the end of Q3, totaling 23,728 units.

Though the Venue has never aimed for high-end appeal, it gained popularity by offering practical features at a competitive price point. With the Limited trim discontinued, Hyundai appears to be shifting focus towards a more uniform and accessible offering, while still incorporating select upgrades into the SEL trim. The resulting model still maintains some premium touches, but it loses several components that previously helped it stand out in its segment.

Limited Trim Eliminated, Led Lighting and Gps Removed

One of the headline changes for 2026 is the discontinuation of the Limited trim, which previously started at $23,450. This version was the most upscale in the Venue lineup, featuring LED lighting units, heated exterior mirrors, and the option for a contrasting roof in black or white. According to Carscoops, the Limited’s interior was also a step up, offering heated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, and an 8-inch infotainment system with built-in GPS navigation.

With this trim level no longer part of the lineup, those premium elements have been scaled back. LED headlights and onboard GPS are no longer available at any trim level. While some features like heated mirrors and front seats have migrated to the SEL, others—including the LED exterior lighting—have been dropped entirely.

Hyundai Venue – © Hyundai

Venue SEL Inherits Partial Upgrades with Price Increase

In the absence of the Limited, Hyundai has enhanced the mid-range SEL to incorporate some of the more desirable features from the outgoing trim. Buyers opting for the 2026 Venue SEL will find heated exterior mirrors and the option of a contrasting roof. Notably, the sunroof has been removed as part of this option, effectively reducing the cost by $225.

The SEL also retains heated front seats and the wireless smartphone charger, maintaining some comfort and convenience despite the trim reorganization. However, the SEL’s price has increased to reflect these adjustments. As reported by the same source, the model now starts at $22,600, marking a $400 jump from its previous price.

The base Venue SE also sees a price adjustment, now starting at $20,550, up from $20,200. Destination fees have risen from $1,495 to $1,600 across the board, further contributing to the overall price increase.

Interior of the Hyundai Venue – © Hyundai

Mechanical Setup and Safety Features Remain Unchanged

Mechanically, the 2026 Hyundai Venue remains unchanged from its predecessor. It continues to be powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine producing 121 horsepower and 113 lb-ft of torque. This is paired with an intelligent variable transmission (IVT) that delivers power exclusively to the front wheels. While performance remains modest, the focus remains on value and efficiency.

The vehicle comes equipped with 15-inch alloy wheels, rear drum brakes on the SE trim, and a torsion beam rear suspension. The cabin is basic, featuring analog gauges and manual climate controls. Despite this, Hyundai has ensured the model retains a respectable list of driver assistance systems. Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assist, and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection are all included as standard.

The SEL trim builds on this with the addition of Blind-Spot Collision Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, further enhancing safety for everyday driving. These features continue to reflect Hyundai’s strategy of offering strong safety tech even in its lower-cost vehicles.