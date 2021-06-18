No Comments

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Owners Will Get 2 Years of Free Charging

Photo: Hyundai

When the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 arrives later this year, new owners will get an extra perk. For the first two years of ownership, they’ll be able to plug in for free at hundreds of Electrify America charging stations across the U.S.

This arrangement will let drivers of the all-electric Ioniq 5 take advantage of unlimited 30-minute charges. It expands on a previous deal that gives Hyundai Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric owners 250 kilowatt-hours of free charging.

“With 600 public ultra-fast charging stations operational in less than three years — and growing at an impressive pace — Electrify America is prepared to meet new Ioniq 5 drivers where they are and give them the confidence to travel to new destinations with ease,” said Giovanni Palazzo, Electrify America president and CEO. “We are excited to continue our collaboration with Hyundai as the industry comes together in support of the future of mobility.”

By the time the Ioniq 5 goes on sale, Electrify America’s network could have up to 800 stations with 3,500 available chargers. These stations feature high-speed 150-kilowatt and 350-kilowatt charging options so compatible EVs can spend less time powering up. The company’s new smartphone app makes it easy to locate a station with open chargers and pay for a session.

Photo: Hyundai

When it’s plugged into a 350-kilowatt charger, the Ioniq 5 can go from 10 percent to 80 percent power in only 18 minutes. Built on Hyundai’s new E-GMP platform, this electric crossover should offer up to 300 miles of driving range. Its vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature can draw on the battery to power a variety of exterior appliances and electronics.

The Ioniq 5 will be available at dealerships this fall. Check back at The News Wheel to learn more about this model and other upcoming Hyundai EVs.